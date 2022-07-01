“Griselda”: This is the outstanding cast of the new Netflix series, starring Sofia Vergara and Karol G

Netflix announced a new series to include in its catalogue, “Griselda“, which will tell the story of Griselda Blanco, a famous Colombian drug trafficker. This new project will include sophia vergara and it will be the debut of Carol G as an actress, in addition to an outstanding cast.

