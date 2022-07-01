“Griselda”: This is the outstanding cast of the new Netflix series, starring Sofia Vergara and Karol G

Netflix announced a new series to include in its catalogue, “Griselda“, which will tell the story of Griselda Blanco, a famous Colombian drug trafficker. This new project will include sophia vergara and it will be the debut of Carol G as an actress, in addition to an outstanding cast.

The original production of the streaming platform is based on the story of the nicknamed “Black Widow”, who was behind one of the most dangerous cartels in Colombia. She will show how her unique personality and charm made her a leader in the business.

“Griselda“It will be directed by Sofía Vergara and Andrés Baiz, the latter participated in the creative team of the successful series”narcs“.

The production does not yet have a release date. However, filming ended in March, according to actor Christian Tappan. on your Instagram account. “This is a great patch, end of first block and I’m going to miss you“, he sentenced.

Who will be part of the cast of Netflix’s “Griselda” that will include the participation of Sofia Vergara and Karol G?

The official casting of the Netflix series “Griselda” is already defined, through their social networks, the different actors have been sharing records of the shooting and together with their companions.

Related news

Sofia Vergara will be Griselda Blanco, the pioneer in Colombian drug trafficking also nicknamed “the black widow” Y “The Godmother of Cocaine“.

Carol G will play Carlaa young woman who works alongside the leader of the cartel and who moves the drug from Colombia to the United States.

alberto waris one of the confirmed, the actor was part of “Narcos: Mexico” where he shone impersonating Ismael Mario Zambada, better known as “The May“.

Freddy Yachtthe actor who was part of the film “the 33” Y “The Queen of Flow“, is also part of the Netflix original series.

Christian Tappan recognized for his roles in “the queen of the south“, “Pablo Escobar: The patron of evil” Y “Without breasts, there is no paradise” will return to the platform screens. Juliet Restrepothe Colombian actress who was in the movie “Escobar, betrayal” joined “Griselda”.

Juliana Aiden Martinezwill also be part of the series that features Sofía Vergara, the interpreter worked in the series “Prodigal Son” Y “black list“. Another of the actors who will be part of the production is Jose Velazquezone of the faces of “Man of the House” Y “prom“.

It may interest you: Yann Yvin confirms a new season of “MasterChef”

It may interest you: María José Quintanilla and a new member of her family