Fortnite is dead: what is true in this statement?

One of the most recurring phrases regarding Fortniteespecially among the most toxic sectors of their community, is that “is dead“. Released in July 2017 as Fortnite: Save the Worldand later in September of the same year as fortnite battle royalethe truth is that the Epic Games flagship has a long way to go, and there are people who are tired and bored of the game. Just below we tell you if Fortnite’s days are numberedforgive the redundancy:

Is Fortnite in low hours? All data

At the time of writing this news, we want to be as transparent as possible; for this, and to justify our argument, we are going to use the tool Google Trends. It is a Google utility that measures the popularity of certain search terms on this website. This is the Google Trends chart for Fortnite over the last five years:

Graph of Fortnite Google searches in the last five years according to Google Trends

From the graph, we draw the following conclusions:

Interest in Fortnite has been decreasing over time . His golden age was approximately from March to December 2018.

. His golden age was approximately from March to December 2018. The peaks of the graph correspond to new seasons. From this we deduce that, with each start of the season, there are players interested in the game again… for a short time . Some come back and stay and others just leave again.

. Some come back and stay and others just leave again. The moment of greatest popularity of Fortnite was from October 13 to 19, 2019 when the game was down for several days for the black hole which meant the transition from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2 .

when the game was down for several days for the which meant the . throw the Chapter 3 behind the Season 8 from Chapter 2 instead of waiting for two more seasons was a good idea as it temporarily reversed the game’s declining search trend… albeit temporarily.

as it temporarily reversed the game’s declining search trend… albeit temporarily. The Season 2 from Chapter 2 was one of the best in the game; managed to completely reverse the game’s declining search trend. In fact, until was extendedY far from causing boredom in the players, the opposite effect was produced.

Inevitably, Fortnite will end up deflating completely, since it is impossible to maintain the interest of the players on a constant basis no matter how many collaborations the game has. Nevertheless, Epic Games you haven’t been wasting your time in the meantime; different investments in talent and technology thanks to the money raised with their battle royale has allowed them to multiply their capital since the launch of Fortnite: In June 2018, Epic Games was estimated to be worth $4.5 billion; in April 2022 this figure is $31.5 billion.

Sources: Google Trends, Fortnite Battle Royale