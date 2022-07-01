Duolingo, by Guatemalan Luis von Ahn, is on Roblox

The language learning platform “Duolingo” has just joined the metaverse.

From now on, the owl “Duo” it is part of the metaverse to help and remind users to do their homework and keep practicing.

With this, Duolingo becomes the first language learning platform present in the virtual universe Roblox.

Photo: Promoview

In this space, anyone can create virtual worlds, play games and share experiences with friends.

Before the platform officially joined, the Roblox community had created games and avatars of Duolingonot official.

For this reason, it decided to compensate users by implementing a variety of brand materials on the web, in addition to leaving open an option for users to share their suggestions.

Approximately 24 games created by developers were selected to be included in the space of Duo.

“We wanted to create an experience that gives fans the power to create something with our brand and beloved character, Duo, for them to enjoy and share with friends,” he said. James K. Kuczynski, Creative director at Duolingo.

What is Duolingo?

Duolingo application is considered more popular to learn languages ​​around the world.

Its creator is Louis Von Ahna Guatemalan who with the dream of helping people with no opportunity for education, decided to launch the user platform gratuitous.