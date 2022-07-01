Champion Warriors figure goes to Lillard’s Blazers for $28 million

The Golden State Warriors couldn’t keep one of their figures, as he leaves for Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers for $28 million. Hard blow for Stephen Curry in the 2022-23 NBA!

With an average per game of 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in the 2021-22 NBA season, Gary Payton II said goodbye to the Warriors being champion in 2022 and left a hole that will be difficult for Golden State to replace. Damian Lillard you will have a partner who leaves every last drop of sweat on the court.

As reported by Shams Charania, from The Athletic portal, Gary Payton II has agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. The first figure of the 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors leaving Stephen Curry and company.