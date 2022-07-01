Carlos Rotondi’s first words as a Cruz Azul player

Better late… Carlos Rotondi arrived in Mexico City this Thursday to join the Cruz Azul discipline and become the first signing of the cement workers for this transfer market. The Argentine midfielder arrives after weeks in which his name began to roam the celestial orbit.

Rotondi was happy and expectant on his arrival in Mexico. After setting foot on Aztec lands, a dozen media outlets were waiting for him at the airport to get their first impressions of him as a cement worker.

“Cruz Azul is a big team not only in Mexico but all over the world. This is a very competitive league; the truth was a jump that I wanted to take and I am very happy to be here. I have spoken with many colleagues, but I follow many leagues and the Mexican one is very competitive“, he claimed.

Adapting to the height of the city and to a different league has always been a burden for soccer players who come from South America. However, Rotondi was confident that he will shorten the time for having had recent activity with Defense and Justice and that he will soon be under the orders of Diego Aguirre.

“I come with rhythm”

“In terms of adaptation, I think it will be something that will take me a few days because of the height, then I was already playing in Argentina, I was coming to the rhythm of my teammates. I didn’t play the last game precisely because I came here, but I come with the rhythm of competition”, he pointed.

