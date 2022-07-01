Cameron Diaz returns to acting after eight years away

Cameron Diaz credit:Bang Showbiz

After eight long years of having released his last film, ‘Annie’, Cameron Diaz returns to acting with the Netflix feature film ‘Back in Action’.

As announced by the streaming giant, it was the co-star in this remake of the star of ‘Charlie’s Angels’, Jamie Foxx, who convinced her to return to action.

The Oscar winner published the audio of the conversation with Diaz, in which he states that despite not knowing how to “come back”, he feels very emotional.

“I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do it,” admits the actress on the recording. Foxx then brings in a witness to guide her through the process: football legend Tom Brady, who has retired and returned frequently to the scene.

“I was talking to Jamie and she said you needed some advice on how to ‘unretirement,'” Brady says in the audio. “I am successful in retiring.” Diaz clearly appreciated the expert’s advice, saying, “Honestly, it’s exactly what I needed.”

Foxx and Diaz haven’t given any more details about ‘Back in Action’, but the title suggests that both will need to be in shape for the film.

It will be Diaz’s first action role since 2010’s “Knight and Day,” which paired her with famed stunt lover Tom Cruise.

The actress stepped away from acting in 2014, pursuing other opportunities, from writing books to launching the organic wine brand Avaline.

In 2015, she married musician Benji Madden and the two welcomed a daughter, Raddix, four years later.

The actress officially announced her retirement from acting in 2018 after her friend Selma Blair accidentally broke the news in an interview with the Daily Star.

At the time, Diaz stated: “When you do something at a very high level for a long period of time, when you are the person who is fulfilling everything, all the parts of you that are not that, have to be given to other people. “.

He added: “Cameron Diaz was a machine. But for my personal and spiritual self, a part of me that functioned at a high level was not enough.”