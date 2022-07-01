Biden will give the Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles and Denzel Washington

This content was published on 01 July 2022 – 16:43

Washington, Jul 1 (EFE).- The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will present the Medal of Freedom of this country to the gymnast and four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles and the two-time Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington, among many others. other personalities from the world of culture, science and sport.

The White House announced in a statement the recipients of this award, among whom are also the soccer player Megan Rapinoe, as well as, posthumously, the co-founder of Apple Steve Jobs and the Republican senator and candidate for the Presidency of the United States John McCain.

“The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, offered to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States,” said the statement, according to which the award ceremony will be held on next July 7.

The Biden Administration decided to highlight Biles’ activism “for the mental health and safety of athletes, children in foster care and victims of sexual abuse.”

Biles is one of hundreds of American gymnasts who have accused Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, in a case that coincided with the birth of the #MeToo movement.

The gymnast will receive the award together with Megan Rapinoe, captain of the US soccer team OL Reign and famous activist for the rights of the LGBT community.

In addition to the two athletes, another 15 people will receive the medal, including actor Denzel Washington, or posthumously the businessman and co-founder of Apple Steve Jobs and former Republican congressman John McCain.

Among the lesser-known honorees was Jamaican-born nurse Sandra Lindsay, who was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.

Also receiving the honor will be former Democratic congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who has dedicated herself to advocating for legislative control of firearms after suffering a fatal shooting attack.

The list of those who are going to be decorated is completed by union leaders and various organizations, as is the case of former ambassador Raúl Yzaguirre, who presided over the national council of La Raza for thirty years or the activist Diane Nash, who worked together with Martin Luther King organizing some of the most important protests in the fight for civil rights.EFE

jdg/pamp/mah

� EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA