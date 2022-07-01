Avatar: The Way of Water | New Images Reveal Kate Winslet’s Character

If all goes according to plan, Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron (Titanic, Terminator 2, Aliens), will hit theaters in late 2022, and fans of this epic story, which gave starting in 2009, they are more than ready to see everything that the sequel has in store. The film brings back Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), who will fight to defend their home with the rest of the Na’vi.

You may also like: Lightyear: Tim Allen talks about the failure of the film and criticizes the “lack of continuity” with Toy Story

In addition to Worthington and Saldana, the cast includes other actors who appeared in the first installment, such as Sigourney Weaver (Grace Augustine) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), whose characters lost their lives in Avatar, and who is currently unknown. how is it that they will return in this new title. Also, the film presents Kate Wisnlet as Ronal, an important character for the plot, described as a brave leader. You can see photos of Winslet’s character below:

Ready to return to Pandora? The world exclusive edition of Empire #Avatar: The Way Of Water is coming up, with Kate Winslet riding into battle as the Na’vi leader, Ronal, on the cover. On sale Thursday, July 7.

Ready to return to Pandora? Empire’s world-exclusive #Avatar: The Way Of Water issue is coming, with Kate Winslet riding into battle as Na’vi leader Ronal on the newsstand cover. On sale Thursday 7 July. READ MORE: https://t.co/PKwSUIJot1 pic.twitter.com/7oMLHlVeSC — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 30, 2022

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE ALERT! 🌊 Kate Winslet’s ‘deeply loyal and fearless leader’ #Avatar: The Way Of Water character Ronal is revealed. READ MORE: https://t.co/ZfvLA7ywH9 pic.twitter.com/tJBJotq4GK — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 30, 2022

Don’t leave without reading: Ant-Man responds to the “Thanus” theory in an official Marvel Studios video

We leave you the synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water next:

Jake Sully lives with his new family on the planet of Pandora. When a known threat returns, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect the planet from him.

Keep reading: Sequel to Godzilla vs Kong already has a release date and Dune Part 2 is delayed