age, height, boyfriend, movies and songs

In 2007 he participated in some Disney series broadcast on the Disney Channel.

Growing up, her popularity also grows not only as an actress, but also as a singer. Her debut as a soloist is in 2013 with the release of the single “come and get it”.

The artist is also very popular on social media, his followers will remember when he reached 1 million likes in one day.

Also known due to the relationship with a famous singer Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez who she is today, how she became famous, how old she is, where she lives, origins, parents, boyfriend, private life and story about her illness we find out from some interviews and testimonials that the artist has released on his social accounts.

Who is Selena Gomez: biography, age, height, physique, origins, parents and boyfriend of the singer and actress

To write a biography and know who Selena Gomez is, Instagram, Facebook, movies and songs, they will help us to find out first of all the singer’s age, height, weight, origins, parents, private life and boyfriend.

Born in Texas on July 22, 1992 under the sign of Cancer. The singer has Mexican origins on her father’s side and Italian on her mother’s side.

AND’ 165 high and weighs 55 kg, brunette with dark eyes, appreciated in the entertainment world. She the artist openly admits that she has never felt 100% sure of hers physicist. Due to this insecurity, she has decided to partner with the Puma brand in such a way as to help girls have a positive relationship with their body.

The Instagram profile of Selena Gomez has approximately 326 million followers. Through his posts, the influencer in addition to advertising his own music makes known the make-up products of his own beauty line. The “Rare beauty” collection in the actress’s hope, to help all women from all over the world to be themselves. In addition to her posts dedicated to advertising her products, the singer also posts many photos with friends and relatives. She also publishes anti-racism messages.

A curiosity about the singer concerns her health. In 2017 she found out she had one rare disease, Lupus, and in the same year she had to undergo a kidney transplant given to her by her best friend e actress Francia Raisa. Despite his illness and many moments of rest due to the disease itself and several emotional breakdowns. She continued to work and in November 2017 she won the woman of the year award.

The artist has always talked about his mental health problems, which is also why he decided to engage on the subject, talking about it and offering advice.

There love life of the singer has had multiple ups and downs. You have had several relationships with many stars. Justin Bieber has been the for several years Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, the two have long been at the center of numerous gossip for the constant back and forth. The story lasted approximately 8 years, starting in 2010. Subsequently, he had other acquaintances with well-known faces, such as Nick Jonas, David Henrie and Niall Horan.

What about your love life today? From what the singer has released on social media and various interviews, she admits that she is not currently in a relationship.

Gomez training and qualifications

If her Stories on Instagram are known, Selena Gomez who she is professionally is not fully known as well as training and educational qualifications. Let’s try to reconstruct yours curriculum professional and starting from the beginning.

Singer studied at Danny Jones Middle school, Texas. After school, she accompanied her mother to the theaters where she worked. So interested in the world of acting thanks mainly to her mother, she decides she wants to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, so she opted to continue her education from home.

From cinema to music, Selena Gomez who is on TV today

From actress to singer who is Selena Gomez also tell about her artistic skills, films and her famous songs.

There career of the actress began in 2002 playing the role of Gianna in the show “Barney and friends”. Growing up, the singer played several extras in famous Disney shows. Her up to get the lead role in the series “the wizards of Weverly place” in the role of Alex Russo.

From 2010 to 2012, the actress shoots several films always playing roles as the protagonist or co-star. In fact, in 2010 the actress worked in the comedy film “Ramona and Beezus”, and in 2012 in “Spring girls” together with other well-known faces such as Vanessa Hudgens.

Also passionate about the world of music, in 2008 she signed a recording contract with a label of the Disney group and founded a band that takes on her name and which she will leave in 2013 to proceed as a soloist.

After a series of hits, in 2019 he will reach the pinnacle of his career by reaching the top of the Billboard hot 100 with the songs “lose you to love me” and “look at her now”.

Currently the girl is working on some songs in the Spanish language and will soon announce the release of her new album.

