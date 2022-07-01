A video in which Amber Heard appears to be unfaithful to Johnny Depp with model Cara Delevingne went viral

Circulate on social media a new video of a moment in which Amber Heard kisses model Cara Delevingne in the elevator of the Eastern Columbia in Los Angeles, where he lived with Johnny Depp when they were still a couple. After the controversial artists faced each other in two trials after divorcing, it was revealed that in the relationship there had not only been violence, but also addictions and infidelity.

The fight was revived after she published an article in the newspaper The Washington Post, in which she defined herself as a survivor of domestic violence after having divorced the actor, for which he sued her for the crime of defamation, and accused her of being the perpetrator, that is, the one who physically violated him.

Amber Heard kissing Cara Delevingne

Among the tests Johnny against Amber, were the alleged infidelities of the actress of Aquaman, one of them with the magnate director of Tesla, Elon Musk, and another with the actor James Franco. In 2020, the suspicion came to light that Heard had a sexual threesome with Musk and British model Cara Delevingne in Depp’s penthouse; but until now that was only a rumour.

There is a new recording that could confirm that something happened between them. In the video circulating on Twitter, both women are seen hugging and kissing in the elevator where Heard was also seen with Musk and Franco.

Josh Drew, neighbor of Johnny Depp and ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington, declared that there was a relationship between the tycoon, the model and the actress. In addition, the portal DailyMail obtained some images in which a woman very similar to Cara Delevigne is seen with Amber, while both go up the elevator of the floor where Depp lived.

Amber Heard with James Franco in the elevator

The building’s chief counselor, named Trinity Corrine Esparza, said yes he had seen the three involved together in the place, did so in a 2017 statement. “I watched them go up and down the elevator over and over again. Cara would go up and down and then Elon and Amber would go up and down,” Esparza added.

In this regard, Delevingne’s manager preferred to remain silent, while in 2019 a source close to Musk dismissed the accusations against the programmer and described the story as “nonsense, a soap opera”. That is why both the president of Space X and Cara would be called to testify in the defamation trial that Heard and Depp faced in Virginia. However, Mera’s interpreter lacked witnesses and even those who were thought to be her friends and would support her in such a difficult time, such as Franco, Musk and Delevingne, did not attend.

The long and highly publicized televised court battle ended when a seven-person jury found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other. The jury forced Heard to compensate her ex-partner with 10.35 million dollars in damageswhile Depp will have to pay the actress 2 million dollars for the same concept.