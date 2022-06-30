Will Smith Wins Best Actor Award at the 2022 BET Awards

It seems that little by little tranquility begins to come to Will Smith’s life, and that is that the actor has received good grades this weekend after receiving the award for Best Actor for the movie ‘King Richard’, at the BET Awards.

After three months of the sad incident that occurred at the Oscars, the “Prince of Rap” was recognized for his acting work in his most recent production projected in theaters, although he did not attend the ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Smith beat out Adrian Holmes and Jabari Banks for ‘Bel Air’, Anthony Anderson for ‘Blackish’, Damson Idris for ‘Snowfall’, Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, Forest Whitaker for ‘The Godfather of Harlem’ and Sterling K. Brown for ‘This Is Us’.

Despite the absence his followers celebrated this triumph for the actor, and it is that we remember that when it happened after that incident at the Academy Awards, his fans remained faithful to the protagonist of ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’.

This same year he received multiple awards for his great performance in ‘King Richard’ giving life to the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. He won a BAFTA award, a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, a Critics Choice, an Oscar and a NAACP Image Award.

Unfortunately, what happened in the 94th edition of the Academy Awards completely clouded all these triumphs, andn the entire history of the Oscars, nothing like this had been seen and sparked a global controversy.

For weeks the name Will Smith remained in trend and the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to sanction him, although they allowed him to keep his award for Best Actor, they decided to veto him for 10 years after this incident.

Since then, the actor known for titles like ‘Bad boys’, ‘Men in black’ and ‘Independence Day’ has kept a low profile, although issued a statement apologizing Because of what happened, he has preferred to go unnoticed.

Smith has since started losing projects, Netflix has canceled production on ‘Fast and Loose’, Sony Pictures has put a hold on ‘Bad Boys 4’ and Apple TV Plus has delayed the release of ‘Emancipation’.

The only point in favor that it has had has been that his biographical book increased his sales and returned to the list of the 150 best sellers, now with this new award, the good news little by little changes the landscape.