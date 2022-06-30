Which Famous Disney Movie Turned Down Leonardo DiCaprio To Star In

There are few actors who match or exceed the level of talent that he has. Leonardo Dicaprio, who without a doubt became one of the most coveted actors in recent years. Each production he is in charge of is a guaranteed success, due to his commitment and acting ability.

Behind his name is a long list of excellent films, sometimes being titanica the most mentioned for the one that earned him great international recognition. However, the highest praise from the Academy went to him for his role in the film. the revenantwhich allowed him to win his first and only Oscar.

Leo DiCaprio.

However, there is a secret behind Leonardo Dicaprio that few know. It’s about when you were a young actor and taking your first steps in the industry. There he was encouraged to say no to one of the big producers, Disney.

It turns out that Leo was about to become the protagonist of one of the production company’s most successful films, but decided not to accept the job. This is the movie Hocus Pocus, better known as Abra Cadabra.

That 1993 production was directed by Kenny Ortega and starred Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Omri Katz, Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw. Over time it became a true classic to see at Halloween time and a favorite of many.

Leonardo Dicaprio he was called on to play the character of Max, which was later done by the aforementioned Omri Katz. Despite being offered a large sum of money, the actor preferred to shoot the famous film What’s Eating Gilbert Grapein which he shares a cast with Johnny Deppand which gave him an Oscar nomination.

Abracadabra movie photo.

in their own words DiCaprio assured that Disney offered him more money than he ever dreamed of. But the actor was able to understand where he wanted to focus his professional profile and the decision was not unwise.

“I don’t know where the hell I got the courage from. You live in an environment where you are influenced by people who tell you to make a lot of money and strike while the iron is hot. But if there is something that I am very proud of, it is to be a young man who stood his ground, ”he said in an interview with Variety.