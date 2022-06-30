What to see on Disney +? The Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire hit the platform on July 1

Also added to the Disney+ Marvel movie catalog: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Venom and Spider-Man: A New Universe

Disney+ has announced that five Spider-Man movies and ”Venom (2018)” will be available in Spain on Disney+ in July, giving fans access to more Marvel content, all in one place. “Spider-Man (2002)”, “Spider-Man 2 (2004)”, Spider-Man 3 (2007) With “Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)” Y “Venom (2018)” They will arrive on July 1. Spider-Man: A new universe It will be available on July 8.

New movies from the Spider-Man universe available on Disney +

●Spider-Man (2002) – Available July 1, 2022

Peter Parker, an ordinary teenager, becomes an extraordinary superhero after he accidentally gets bitten by a radioactive spider. When his uncle is brutally murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to avenge his death with the help of his powers. Calling himself Spider-Man, he sets out to crack down on street crime, though he ends up facing off against an evil supervillain, the Green Goblin.

●Spider-Man 2 (2004) – Available July 1, 2022

In ”Spider-Man 2”, Tobey Maguire returns to put himself in the shoes of the affable Peter Parker. The boy juggles his double life as a student and a crime-fighting superhero. Peter’s life becomes even more complicated when he confronts his new nemesis, the intelligent doctor Otto Octavius ​​(Alfred Molina), who has become a madman with multiple tentacles coming out and who is now called “Doctor Octopus”. . When Doctor Octopus kidnaps MJ (Kirsten Dunst), Spider-Man strikes again as this new adventure reaches new heights.

●Spider-Man 3 (2007) – Available July 1, 2022

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) is finally dating the girl of his dreams, Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst), and New York City cheers for his friend and neighbor Spider-Man. However, a strange alien symbiote turns Spider-Man’s suit black and his darkest demons appear, changing the superhero both inside and out. Spider-Man will live the greatest fight of his life having to face several of the deadliest villains: Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Venom (Topher Grace) and the New Goblin (James Franco). He himself will also be his own enemy

●Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – Available July 1, 2022

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to assimilate his new identity as a spider superhero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). His new mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), keeps an eye on him. Peter tries to get back into the daily grind, but gets distracted by thoughts of becoming more than just our friend and neighbor Spider-Man. However, when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) becomes the new villain, everything Peter cares about is in jeopardy.

●Venom (2018) – Available July 1, 2022

The origins and evolution of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and evil characters: Venom. Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is left with nothing after losing everything, including his job and his fiancée. Just when he is at the worst point of his life, he becomes the host of an alien symbiote that seems to have extraordinary superpowers, becoming Venom. Will the powers be enough for this deadly new being and will he succeed in defeating evil forces? Especially his stronger and more resourceful symbiote rival, Riot.

●Spider-Man: A New Universe (2018) – Available July 8, 2022

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and Breakout Class, combine their incredible talents to bring us a different take on the Spider-Man universe, with a groundbreaking visual style unique in its field. Spider-Man: A new universe introduces us to young Miles Morales, from Brooklyn, and the infinite possibilities that exist in the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear that mask.