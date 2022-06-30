Thor: Love and Thunder – How did Natalie Portman become the mighty Mighty Thor?

If you saw images and previews of Thor: Love and Thunder, you surely noticed the great physical change that Natalie Portman had to bring Mighty Thor to life. But were those scarred arms the product of training or CGI? Find out here!

There is little and nothing left for you Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters. This movie of MCUthe second of the year (after the Doctor Strange), is the fourth installment of the God of Thunder and the only one of the current ones that has one of the original Avengers as the protagonist. But this time we are not going to talk about Chris Hemsworthbut of Natalie Portmann, the actress who after 10 years resumes her role as Jane Foster and it becomes Mighty Thor.

After his absence in Thor: Ragnarök (2017), Natalie Portman bring it back to life Jane Foster just like he did in 2011 with the first Asgardian superhero movie and in Thor: The Dark World (2013). However, the character this time has a twist, since we are going to see her wielding Mjölnir as Mighty Thor.

Since the first images of portman on set like mighty thorMany fans were surprised by the physical change that the actress had. This shock even grew when we saw her in a suit and all in the trailer for the movie. Now, a question that crossed many minds is: are those muscles the result of training or CGI?

The secret of the arms of portman It is nothing more and nothing less than training, diet and a lot of will to maintain that body for almost 10 months. “I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before filming and then obviously throughout the entire shoot“, the actress had told Vanity Fair.

“We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I’ve never done before. Of course, I have never made it my goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength.”, said the actress.

According to the trainer, to maintain the muscles portman he worked every day from an hour and a half to two, depending on his schedule. “Once filming began, the schedule of natalie I was very busy, so we trained early, around 4:30 am, before the day started.”Told him Naomi Pendergast to Variety.

Although, that was not all. the character of mighty thor not only is he strong, but he is also around 1.80 meters tall, something that is more difficult to modify if you are 1.60 meters tall. So how did portman to make it look 20 centimeters taller? be at the level of Chris Hemsworth What Thor required, in the words of the actress herself, the “movie magic“. No visual effects or high heels.

To shoot scenes where I had to live up to Thor, Portmann She was standing on top of a raised ramp. “We’d rehearse the scene, they’d see the path and then they’d build a path that was like a foot off the ground or whatever, and I’d just walk on it.”said the actress.

“It was surreal playing this role and such an incredible opportunity. I turned 40 while doing this, and becoming a superhero was the greatest gift, and something I never imagined. It is not common for an actress of my height to be chosen to play a 1.80 meter superhero.“, assured portman.

This is not the first time Natalie Portman he faces strict training to modify his body. In 2010, the actress had to prepare for black swan, film that earned him an Oscar. While the goal was quite different, the change was just as big. “In black swan I was asked to be as small as possible. Here (for Thor: Love and Thunder) They asked me to be as big as possible. That is an incredible challenge.”said.

portman remarked: “I’m so happy to finally see more female superheroes and the different ways that women can have powers, different personalities and different looks. This is something very important. All boys can now see a variety of women and find ones they can relate to. I grew up with only one wonder-woman, and now there is a wider range of possibilities. This allows everyone to dream bigger and wider. I am very happy to be able to experience this“.

A Natalie Portman are added to the cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe Y Taika Waititi. We also have the participation of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper Y Vin Diesel.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will show us the God of Thunder in a search for inner peace. However, his retreat will be interrupted by Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, whose mission is precisely to kill all the gods. To combat the threat, Thor will need the help of Valkyrie, Korg Y Jane Fosterwho inexplicably wields Mjolnir like mighty thor. “Together they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to discover the mystery of the revenge of the butcher of gods And stop it before it’s too late.”

Luckily, the new movie of the MCU is just around the corner and hits the big screen on July 7.



