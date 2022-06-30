The Armani suit wasn’t Julia Roberts’ only style moment in the ’90s.

Julia Roberts It swept the 90s and we all keep it in our memory our moment of style actress’s favorite. Maybe yours is the blue cardigan outfit her Anna Scott character wore in Notting Hill while pronouncing the mythical phrase “I’m just a girl in front of a boy, asking him to love her”. maybe they freaked you out the knee-high PVC boots she wore as Vivian Ward in beautiful woman; Erin Brockovich’s powerful faux leather tops and mini skirts; or the many wedding dresses worn by Maggie Carpenter, runaway bride by excellence.

Off screen, Roberts has sported some of the red carpet looks from Giorgio Armani most memorable of all time. For example, the gray pantsuit oversizedtopped with a tie, which he wore at the 1990 Golden Globes when he picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress for steel magnolias. With his tousled curls and that mega smile of his, Roberts’ tailored two-piece, very much in the style of annie Hallis already part of the folklore of Hollywood fashion.

Remember when she got engaged to Kiefer Sutherland? The baggy tailoring that she wore in the early 90s on the arm of her boyfriend and colleague by profession would fit perfectly in the 2021 wardrobe of any model obsessed with the decade, that is, of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. The same could be said of his slip dresses, his long leather jackets along Matrix and her crop tops: Did you know that she pioneered the “top curtain”?

In honor of his 54th birthday, we have selected 16 Julia Roberts Style Moments in the ’90s to delight us again with his display of men’s jackets, vests, strapless dresses and anything else he wore.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk