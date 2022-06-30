Spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage due to COVID-19 in a 23-year-old Puerto Rican woman

Isolated cases of spontaneous ICH in patients with COVID-19 have been reported in the literature.

Portable erect anteroposterior chest radiograph of the patient and CT scan of the head (without contrast) of the patient. A hyperdense lesion in the precuneus area of ​​the right parietal lobe (white arrow). Photo: Case Report.

The manifestations of the COVID-19 virus continue to demonstrate the importance of the pathogen being included as differential diagnoses in manifestations such as headaches and cerebrovascular accidents.

And it is that in Puerto Rico there was a case of a young woman of only 23 years positive for COVID-19 who presented an intractable headache.

Although ischemic strokes converting to hemorrhagic are more common, cases of spontaneous intracerebral bleeding in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are on the rise.

After ruling out other etiologies, the medical team research attached to the Medical Sciences Campus suggests that COVID-19 is the most likely cause of spontaneous cerebral hemorrhage (ICH), although confirmation of the diagnosis is almost impossible.

Isolated cases of spontaneous ICH in patients with COVID-19 have been reported in the literature, most of these in men between the ages of 31 and 78 years, admitted to a hospital mostly for respiratory symptoms of COVID-19, with an interval of 2 to 25 days between the onset of symptoms and the diagnosis of ICH supports the discussion of the report.

However, the patient described in this case presented different characteristics from those of the patients described in the literature, since he was a young woman without factors at risk for ICH and without inflammatory markers or abnormal coagulation.

For this reason, doctors emphasize the importance of adding COVID-19 in differential diagnosis of patients young and without risk factors with bleeding spontaneous cerebral, without a clear etiology, in order to always add diagnostic tests for COVID-19.

