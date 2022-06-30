Selena Gomez, the launch of the new Rare Beauty line

Selena Gomez sported an elegant and sophisticated look for the launch of the new collection of her brand Rare Beauty.

A few days ago Selena Gomez announced the arrival of new products in its brand Rare Beauty. Entitled “Kind Words”Is a line entirely dedicated to the lips, characterized by lipstick and lipliner.

It might also interest you

On the occasion of the launch of her new line on Wednesday night in California, the singer showed off a truly elegant and sophisticated look.

Selena Gomez wears Alexander McQueen

Selena Gomez wore a signature black tailored jacket Alexander McQueen belonging to Fall / Winter 2022 collection. A model inspired by the blazer with a masculine cut, easily oversized, versatile and very sensual thanks to the lacquered lace detail. The dress also features an asymmetrical cut, two front buttons and structured shoulders.

For her feet she chose a pair of sandals with ankle strap and stiletto heel. She then accessorized it all with hoop earrings. The singer wanted to opt for a simple but impactful beauty look: a line of eyeliner and long black lashes. The protagonist of her make-up are undoubtedly her brick red lips, combined with the shades of the manicure.

Kind Words, the new Rare Beauty collection