Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Thursday, June 30, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.1771 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 20.1240 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.60% or 12.1 cents, trading around 20.25 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate trading between a minimum of 20.1100 and a maximum of 20.2652 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.1240- Sell: $20.1240

: Buy $20.1240- Sell: $20.1240 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.88 Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49

: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.49 Bancomer: Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.84 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.14 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.57 – Sell: $20.34 IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41

Purchase: $19.39- Sale: $20.41 Santander: Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.54 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47

Buy: $19.43 – Sell: $20.47 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.62

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,194 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso achieves a minimum advance

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.00 pesos, for $24.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.