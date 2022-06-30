netflix | What movie with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio came to streaming?

Netflix, like the other streaming platforms, are constantly adding and updating your catalog of movies and seriess to surprise its users.

For the same reason, and with the aim of improving the drop in their numbers during this year, it is that Starting this Thursday, June 30, one of the most successful movies of 2019 is available.

It is a production starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie (whom we will soon see starring in Barbie)Y Directed by none other than Quentin Tarantino. Can you imagine what it is?

What is the name of the successful movie with Brad Pitt and Leo DiCaprio that came to Netflix?

Is about Once Upon a Time in Hollywooda film that was a box office success and whose title seeks, on the one hand, to pay homage to the spaghetti western but also to present “a fairy tale”.

“In the late 1960s, Hollywood begins to change and actor Rick Dalton tries to adapt to the new times.. Together with his double, both experience problems in changing their habits, due to how rooted they are. At the same time, a relationship is born between Rick and actress Sharon Tatewho was a victim of the Manson family in the 1969 massacre”, reads his synopsis.

In addition to Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie, the film featured the participation of Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Lorenza Izzo, Michael Madsen, Zoe Bell , Clifton Collins Jr., Scoot McNairy, Damon Herriman, among many other artists.

