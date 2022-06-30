Minecraft and SpongeBob will have an official collaboration

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of the last decade with thousands and thousands of players around the world, so it is not uncommon for the famous sandbox to make collaborations with brands and franchises that are also huge today, just like sponge Bob with which he has confirmed an official collaboration.

Minecraft may seem like a game that not many enjoy, but the truth is that there are too many people who can have a great time hacking and building. Many of these people are also children or young people, so a collaboration with square pants and their friends in bikini bottoms will fit like a glove.

The news was revealed earlier today during a virtual event called Minecraft Now: The Warden and Mangroves mentioning that the collaboration does not yet have a release datebut what has been sought with it is to recreate some of the most iconic characters and locations of the series for players to visit, complete tasks and much more.

As you can see from the hour, minute three (1:03:00), we have SpongeBob, Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Gary, Sandy, and Plankton already with the square and distinctive design of Minecraft. We are given a preview of some of the places that we can visit such as Bob’s house, the Crustacio Cascarudo, among others.

It will undoubtedly be a collaboration that fans of the yellow sponge and the sandobox that now belongs to Xbox Game Studios will not want to miss.

And on the other hand, it is worth mentioning how huge it is Minecraft Currently, because the video game has expanded practically everywhere and in various ways. That is, not only their characters appear Super Smash Bros Ultimate which is enough, but it is already a title that collaborates with various brands of clothing and other items, and that in the not too distant future it will hit the big screen with a live-action movie starring Jason Momoa.

What do you think about the collaboration between Minecraft Y sponge Bob?

