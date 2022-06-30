Martha Higareda remembers the day she met Will Smith

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.29.2022 20:39:19





After establishing himself in the national art scene, Martha Higareda He is looking to project himself internationally, which is why he has been living in Los Angeles, California, and working on American productions for some time.

This has allowed him to meet Hollywood celebrities, such is the case of Will Smith: “Not long ago, a little before the pandemic, I went to a friend’s house and”, he revealed during his participation in the podcast the parrot.

The Mexican pointed out that this meeting was “very crazy” because “we started talking about medicinal plants, he talked about his point of view and what he had experienced”.

“I remember I was there saying ‘I’m with the prince of rap‘ and I said, ‘Can I sing you the song in Spanish?’ He was bursting with laughter,” she added.

Martha said that everything Will shared that night “was impressive to me. I asked him: ‘Will, what happens in life when you already have everything you have? You’re an actor, you’re a producer, you have an amazing family. Whats Next?'”.

Faced with this doubt, the famous man replied: “life is a video game: First they teach you how to kick and hit, advance in the video game. Then they say ‘What do you want to achieve with this?’ and you want to pass level 1. At the end of the day we are here to serve, with your talent, with what you do, with laughter, but always to help others”.

Finally, Martha gave her opinion on Will’s controversy at the Oscars: “He had been bullied a lot because of all the things that had happened with Jada and suddenly there it exploded, the zen was gone.”

hc