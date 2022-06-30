Mamma Mia: eight curiosities of the ABBA musical

Mama Mia! is a film inspired by the homonymous musical which is a tribute to the hits of the famous Swedish pop music band ABBAthe film has a wide cast such as Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters and Christine Baranski where meryl sreep He stars alongside Amanda Seyfried.

We tell you some curiosities of one of the funniest Meryl Streep tapes:

1. Almost produced by Tom Hanks

It was actually produced by Universal Studios and co-produced by Playtone, a company created by Tom Hanks and Littlestar.

2. Reference to James Bond

“I am Bright, Harry Bright”, this is how the character of Colin Firth introduces himself, winking at James Bond, curiously with Pierce Brosnan, one of the 007 agents.

3. The role of Donut

For the role of Donna that Meryl Streep ended up playing, names such as Olivia Newton-John or Michelle Pfeiffer were previously considered.

4. It was the highest grossing musical

After its premiere, mamma mia!, got the best numbers in the history of live-action musicals. It grossed around 600 million dollars, which kept it on the podium until the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in 2017.

5. ABBA Cameos

The members of the Swedish group had their own cameo: Benny Andersson appears playing the piano during the song Dancing Queen, and Bjorn Ulvaeus can be seen in the final scene dressed as a Greek God.

6. Meryl Streep’s first musical

The actress had never starred in a musical comedy and was very frustrated with her preparation because she feared not being up to the task, the actress confessed that she preferred that she prepare many of the numbers in her closet at home before recording the film.

7. No one used double voice

The entire cast sang their own songs, some even took voice lessons before production began.

8. Who is Sophie’s real father?

There is a “semi-official” version revealed by Catherine Johnson, who is a screenwriter for the musical, which reveals that Sophie’s real father is Bill.

AG

​

​