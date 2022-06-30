Logan Paul signs with WWE

Logan Paul is one of the most popular internet celebrities thanks to his Youtube videos and his “career” as an amateur boxer. His popularity led him to be invited by WWE, appearing in some company programs to finally debut on a professional wrestling ring with a victory at WrestleMania 38.

Paul teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a pretty solid tag team match, where the youtuber proved to handle himself well. After that, we never saw him again on the company’s schedule. However, on the last episode of Monday Night Raw The Miz noted that he would team up with Paul again at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

However, it seems that it will not be the typical appearance of a celebrity at a company event, since a few minutes ago the youtuber announced on Twitter that he had signed with WWE. In the images that accompany the announcement you can see Paul with the interim president of the company Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

“I just signed with WWE.”

Furthermore, it seems that Paul already has his first rival in mind, which will be none other than The Miz. The relationship between the two ended abruptly after their fight at WrestleMania, since the youtuber was attacked by his partner while the two celebrated their victory. Paul made it very clear in one of the photos posted on his Instagram account, where he shows a paper in which he indicates that he is going for The Miz.