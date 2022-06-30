Karmaland, the epic Minecraft series will return with ElRubius, Willyrex, Vegeta777 and more

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Karmaland is a series organized by Spanish streamers that surprised locals and strangers thanks to delivering epic moments. If you want her back to have some more fun, you’ll be glad to hear she’s back.

The thing is, streamers from the likes of Vegetta777, Willyrex, Rubius, Mangel, aLexBY11, Lolito, Luzu, xFaRgAnx, and Staxx got together for an epic announcement. In social networks, each of them released the different letters of the word Karmaland, thus confirming the return of the series.

Karmaland returns! (image: Tarreo)

It is worth mentioning that the return of Karmaland was an announcement that generated a lot of emotion. In fact, her reveal trailer already has over 1 million views on YouTube. In addition, it is a topic that has given much to talk about on platforms such as Twitter.

Karmaland will return on July 9, 2022. You can check out the trailer for Karmaland 5 below:

What is Karmanand?

In case you don’t know, Karmaland is a Minecraft series in which Spanish-speaking youtubers and streamers participate. So far, Karmaland has had 4 seasons that have caught the attention of a lot of people.

But what makes Karmaland exciting? What happens is that it is not an ordinary game of Minecraft. What happens is that different mods are used so that the participants have to complete different challenges and missions. There are also a number of rules that content creators must adhere to in order to continue participating. The result is a series of adventures where the stakes are high.

