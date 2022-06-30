Juancho Hernangómez is a free agent: Utah Jazz terminated his contract

Just a few hours before the start of the NBA Free Agency 2022 officially, the name of Juancho Hernangomez is close to joining the list of players with freedom of action to negotiate with the teams: Utah Jazz terminated the link that linked him to the Spanish with the franchise for the 2022-2023 season.

This situation was expected, because Juancho had a contract with a salary of 6.6 million for the 2022-2023 season at the Utah Jazz but the Salt Lake City franchise had the option to break that link before July 1 without having to pay money. If they did not cut him this June 30, Juancho’s contract was guaranteed.

Thus, the 26-year-old forward from Madrid, who in recent weeks has grown in popularity around the world for his leading role in a film with Adam Sandler, will now have to wait 48 hours in waivers to find out if any team claims his contract of 6.6 million for one season: if none does, you can find a new destination on your own for his seventh season in the NBA if he stays in North America.

In the last campaign Hernangómez played 40 games: I’m going through Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazzwhere he ended up with a substitute role in the Playoffs.

