Johnny Depp returns to the cinema with this character and it is not “Jack Sparrow”

It’s been almost a month since Johnny Depp beat his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in court, and since then a lot has changed.

After being pointed out as a violent and aggressive man with women, the contracts for the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” began to be scarce, he was even separated from some of his characters and replaced with other actors.

Nevertheless; Now that the jury has ruled in his favor in the defamation case, Depp’s career has taken a second wind and proof of this is the recent role he has won in a new film, the first after the controversial legal battle.

Recently the actor was caught traveling to France, where he will begin filming the film “Jeanne du Barry” where he will play nothing more and nothing less than Louis XV.

The film will not be released in theaters, but will be directed for streaming platforms, specifically for Hulu, although at the moment it does not have a release date.

Depp will not play ‘Jack Sparrow’ again

One of the projects that fell for Depp was that of the Disney franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, where he gave life to the iconic “Captain Jack Sparrow”. It was recently said that the company was evaluating the histrion’s return, even that they had made him a millionaire offer.

Unfortunately for all fans of the saga, Johnny has denied this information, through his spokesman, who told NBC that everything was false: “They have made it up,” he said.

This coincides with previous statements by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who last May assured that it was not among his plans to resume the employment relationship with Depp: “At the moment, no. The future is yet to be decided.”

