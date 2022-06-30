Johnny Depp and the role with which to return to the world of cinema

Lto life of Johnny Depp was already very busy, but after the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardbecame crazy and there is nothing to do, that is not in the eye of the hurricane, and now the actor of Hollywood back to the big screen, but it won’t like the Captain Jack Sparrow.

Since the jury’s verdict in favor of Deppthe charismatic character has been involved in the controversy over whether to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but it was revealed that he will not and, instead, return to the world of acting, but ferocious to another character.

Although in a statement he assured that his life had been restored after the actress’s accusations of Aquaman of domestic violence, the contracts he lost, like his replacement in Fantastic Beasts, seem to have no turning back. However, he will once again be in front of the camera in a European film to be filmed this summer in Paris, with emblematic locations of the city such as the Palace of Versailles.

Where will Johnny Depp return to acting?

Johnny Depp start a job that will take three months of filming in Europe under the direction of Maiwenn (Polisse, Mon Roi) The movie Jeanne duBarry mark his return to a project, his first in nearly three years after Minamata, where he played photographer Eugene Smithin which to share credits with Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard, and Noemie Lvovsky.

In his first world-renowned job after the trial, Depp will put himself in the shoes of Louis XV, nicknamed as The Belovedwho reigned for 59 years, the longest period ever recorded in French history.

The script tells the life of Jeanne B.cu.a woman born into poverty who rose through becoming the mistress of the monarch, who died as an unpopular king who was accused of corruption and debauchery.