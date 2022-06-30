Howard Stern Leaks That He Will Be Marvel Studios’ Doctor Doom

MADRID, June 30. (CultureLeisure) –

Many are the fans who are waiting for more characters related to the X-Men, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four arrive at the MCU. Among them, one of the most desired is Doctor Doomarchenemy of the family led by Reed Richards and who came to star iconic stories in comics like ‘Secret Wars’ or ‘Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment’. Now, it is rumored that the House of Ideas plans bring the villain soon.

Has been Howard Stern who has missed his possible jump to the UCM to embody the supervillain. During a commercial break on his radio show, his and his crew’s microphones were accidentally left on, allowing an unheard conversation to be heard about their signing by Marvel.

When the show’s co-host Robin Quivers asked Stern if he planned to work this summer, Stern replied, “Well, I’m going to do ‘Doctor Doom’. But believe me, I feel fucking miserable about it“. When asked if he was excited about the idea, Stern told him that he already had called Robert Downey Jr. for advice on acting techniques.

4/ Kevin Figey, Gary. Tel him it works but they’re going over the schedule with me and it’s gonna suck.” ~ Stern.

“Are you working this summer?” ~Robin to Stern.

“Well, I’m gonna do ‘Doctor Doom.’…but believe me I’m fffffucking miserable about it.” ~ Stern.

5/ “Cause I’m an asshole. That’s what I did on America’s Got Talent.” ~ Stern.

“Are you excited about it?” ~ Robin.

“Yeah, I called Robert Downey….I was asking him acting technique.” ~ Stern.

“Really?” ~ Robin

“Gary, do you have the number for Jon Favreau?” ~ Stern

To begin with, this should take with tweezersthen it would not be strange if everything were a Stern’s bad joke. Now, that does not rule out that it was a leak and that the announcer goes to the universe of superheroes. In that case, could refer to the famous project that Noah Hawleycreator of ‘Legion’, who commented in 2019 that he was working on a film centered on a Marvel villain and that it was “kind of geopolitical film in the cold war“.

At the moment, the rumors about the arrival of Doctor Doom at the UCM speak of a cameo or minor role in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. However, there is no nothing confirmed about the appearance of the villain. We will have to wait until September 9 of this year, which will be when the celebration of the D23 begins, in which Kevin Feigpresident of Marvel Studios, will announce what the roadmap will be of the franchise in the short term and how Phase 5 will be configured.