Hardly anyone talks about it, but an action comedy is the most watched movie on Netflix (and it’s already available in Spain)

The Netflix catalog receives new movies and series every week that may or may not dazzle the audience on the platform.

June is leaving a good number of feature films to liven up our free time, such as Spiderhead, with Chris Hemsworthor Claw, with Adam Sandler.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

On June 24, it landed on the platform the man from torontoa new buddy movie starring kevin hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Woody Harrelson (True Detective).

The film, directed by patrick hughes (The Other Bodyguard), forces the deadliest assassin on the planet and the most disastrous guy in New York to collaborate and support each other to survive after meeting in an Airbnb.

A simple premise and not needing to break your brain to enjoy the film have elevated The Man from Toronto to the top of Netflix movies watched globally during the week between June 20 and 26.

Buddy movies always perform well

The film has accumulated 53.8 million hours of viewing in just 2 days (remember that it premiered on the 24th).

In global terms, The Man from Toronto has prevented Spiderhead from reaching the top position. The psychological thriller headed by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller he fell behind Garra in his debut week, and has seen his expectations dashed by this buddy movie.

If you like movies where incompatible partners have to work together, you’ll like The Man From Toronto. It’s not an iconic movie, but its cast is.

In addition to Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, The Man from Toronto features in its cast Kaley Cuoco, Melanie Liburd, Ellen Barkin, Lela Loren, Pierson Fode, Jencarlos Canela, Tomohisa Yamashita, Jasmine Mathews, Jason MacDonald, Grisha Pasternak, Rob Archer, Kate Drummond, and Ronnie Rowe.

Of course, the most likely, but not certain, is that these films will be subjugated in a few weeks by the unseen agentthe Russo brothers’ thriller that has the distinction of being the most expensive movie on Netflix.