George Clooney: 3 proofs that he is the ‘last Hollywood heartthrob’ | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The ‘crush’ of every 80s girl falls in love again with a romantic comedy.

More than 20 years since they shared a film set in the film Ocean’s Eleven, Julia Roberts and George Clooney have met again on the big screen. The Hollywood stars are back, this time with the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, in which they play an ex-husband who reunites to stop his daughter from marrying a stranger in Bali.

This is one of the first movies Julia Roberts stars in in the mid-2000s rom-com genre, making it one of the most anticipated movies of the year already. For his part, George Clooney not only returns with enthusiasm to make movies again, after two years of pandemic, but also reminds us why he is one of the last leading men in Hollywood.

A heartthrob of those who no longer exist

Although it was in the 1980s that George Cloone achieved fame as a television actor, later migrating to the cinema and starring in big films like Batman, the actor has remained in force among his fans as one of the most handsome and charismatic actors of all time. his generation.

Grew up to be a star

Few remember that the 61-year-old actor was born into a family with a long tradition and taste for entertainment and the media; his father was a television host, while his aunt was a renowned actress and singer.

A gentleman from head to toe

In 2014, the actor proposed to the renowned British lawyer Amal Alamuddin, marrying that same year in a civil ceremony in Venice. The actor usually proudly shows off his wife, which is not for less, since she is a studied litigant with a long career in human rights. In 2017 they became parents to twins Ella and Alexander.