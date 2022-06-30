format, participating teams and the main candidates according to the forecasts

Tadej Pogacar is the current two-time champion of the competition and will be looking for his third Tour de France after his absence in the first Grand Tour of the season. – Credits: @REUTERS / Stephane Mahe

This Friday, July 1, the second Grand Tour of the season will begin: the Tour de France, which will run until July 24. There will be no Argentines in the competition, but Latin America will have at least two representatives: Nairo Quintana and Daniel Felipe Martínez, both Colombians. The American team EF-EasyPost is the only one that has not yet confirmed its squad, but there are four Colombians and one Ecuadorian who could participate in the Tour.

The defending champion is the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar. For its part, Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, current runner-up in the Giro d’Italia and third place in the last Tour de France, confirmed that he will not participate in the second Grand Tour: “The main objective is the Vuelta de España. Previously, it is possible to do a small lap like the one in Poland”.

Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz finished second in the Giro d’Italia 2022, but will not participate in the Tour de France.

The total route consists of 3353.4 km, four countries (France, Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland) and 21 stages with two rest days and one transfer day. There is a general classification and a stage classification, so each one of them has its own winner and, at the end of the competition, only one team will take the trophy.

The types of stages of the Tour de France 2022

Participating teams

There will be 22 teams: 18 from the UCI WorldTeam category, the two best UCI ProTeam teams from the previous season and two French UCI ProTeam teams as invited by the organizers of the event.

World Teams

ProTeams

The candidates of the Tour de France 2022, according to the bets

Tadej Pogacar

He is a 23-year-old Slovenian cyclist, a member of the UAE Team Emirates team.. In 2020 he became the second youngest cyclist in history to win the Tour de France., only behind Frenchman Henri Cornet, who won it in 1904 at just 19 years old. Tadej got it with 20. He was not present at the Giro d’Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season. Nevertheless, He is the current two-time champion of the Tour, so the bets place him as the maximum favorite and pay odds close to 1.67.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 21st and final stage of the 2021 Tour de France

primoz roglic

He is a 32-year-old Slovenian cyclist who competes for the Jumbo-Visma team.. He is the current three-time champion of the Vuelta de España, the third Grand Tour in order of completion, which this year will be held between August 19, 2022 and September 11. He could never win in Francebut in 2020 he finished second after winning a stage. A win of yours pays 5.0 in the main bookmakers.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo – Visma will be looking to win his first Tour de France in 2022. – Credits: @STUART FRANKLIN

jonas vingegaard