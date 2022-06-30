‘Claw’, Netflix movie: curiosities about the protagonist Juancho Hernangómez, who played Bo Cruz | Entertainment Cinema and Series
The film ‘Claw’ was directed by Jeremiah Zagar, while Adam Sandler served as the producer and star. According to various specialized critical media, the film became one of the favorites of its followers and obtained an approval of 79% by the audience.
The story follows a young Spanish man named Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), with a troubled and dark past. As the plot progresses, we see how his life changes when he meets NBA scout Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), who wants to make him the new promise of basketball.
The person behind the character Bo Cruz from ‘Garra’ Netflix movie
We will tell you some facts that you probably did not know about the debutant athlete and actor.
Juancho Hernangómez was born on September 4, 1995, in Madrid, Spain. He comes from a family of athletes: his mother is Margarita Geuer, European champion in the 1993 Eurobasket; while his sister and his father competed in the lower leagues.
According to the media ‘Olympics’, in 2016 he began his professional career as a basketball player. He was selected in the first round of the NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets, a team with which he signed a two-year contract.
Together with his team, in 2019 he won the gold medal at the Basketball World Cup held in China.
On February 4, 2020, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. A year later, in 2021, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies team, along with Jarrett Culver.
In July 2021, Hernangómez suffered a shoulder injury during preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and, although he was selected, his team prohibited him from participating, according to the portal ‘La Vanguardia’ Finally, on January 18, 2022 He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
Currently, he weighs 97kg (213.84 pounds) and measures just over 2.06 meters (6,758 feet), based on the ‘ESPN’ portal.
In an interview with the media ‘eCartelera’, Hernangómez revealed that he cast the film ‘Garra’ at the insistence of his team and somewhat out of boredom, due to the pandemic.
The young actor takes great care of his physique, because as he declared before ‘Men’s Health’ on June 8, 2022, he demanded a gym available for him 24 hours a day from the producer.