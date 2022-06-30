Christian Bale reveals that he could return as ‘Batman’, but on one condition

Christian Bale revealed that he would be willing to interpret again to Batman if Christopher Nolan asked him to. The actor is about to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gorr the Butcher of Gods. He is the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder who will push Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian god to the limit.

In an exclusive interview granted to Screen Rant on the occasion of the press conference of Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale was questioned if he would want to return to the franchise Batman, published cinemacomics.com

According to the actor, apparently no one has ever brought him up with the idea of ​​reprising his role in DC Comics, even if there had been offers, the star has made it very clear that the only reason he would play the character again Bat Man would be if director Christopher Nolan asked him to.

“No, no one has ever mentioned it to me, no one has ever told me, every once in a while, people say to me, ‘Oh, I read that they met with you and offered to be you again. Batman’. And I say, first news for me, the truth. No one has told me that.’ She had a pact with Christopher Nolan. In my opinion, I would only go back if Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what? I have another story to tell.’ And if he wanted to tell that story with me, he would, “said the actor.