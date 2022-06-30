Cameron Diaz will return to the cinema with Jamie Foxx in a Netflix comedy

Four years after announcing his retirement, Cameron Diaz will once again be in front of the cameras to star in an action comedy with Jamie Foxx which will be part of the catalog of Netflix.

Foxx himself confirmed the signing this Tuesday by publishing a call with Díaz in which the athlete also participated Tom Brady to give advice on how to return to the profession, since he himself returned to play in the professional football league a month after announcing his retirement.

“I’m nervous but I don’t know how to do this. You know?” Diaz is heard saying on the call.

For its part, the “streaming” platform simply posted a tweet stating that the actress is “officially un-retiring.”

Despite the commotion mounted, Netflix keeps secret the details of the plot of the film, about which it is only known that it will be called “Back-in-Action” (Back to action), in a clear nod to the return of the actress to the screens.

Filming will begin later this year with Seth Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) directing and Brendan O’Brien (“Neighbors”) penning the script.

Diaz and Foxx have already worked together on “Any Given Sunday” (1999) and “Annie” (2014), which was his last role in a feature film.

The 49-year-old actress announced her retirement in 2018, after participating in countless blockbuster movies such as “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, “There’s Something About Mary”, “Charlie’s Angels” and “Shrek“.

His role in “The Mask” (1994), the iconic comedy starring Jim Carreycatapulted Díaz to the front line of Hollywood and made her one of the most bankable stars on the big screen.