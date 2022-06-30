Cameron Diaz ends his retirement 8 years later with a new project and the announcement is surreal

Four years after confirming his withdrawal from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz will be back in front of the cameras to star in an action comedy with Jamie Foxx which will be part of the Netflix catalog.

Own Foxx confirmed the signing this Tuesday when posting a crazy recorded call with Diaz in which the athlete Tom Brady also participated to give advice on how to return to the trade, since he himself returned to play in the professional American football league a month after announcing his retirement. The actor announced it like this on Twitter: “Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I recorded this, but there is no going back. I had to call the Greatest of All Time to bring back the Greatest of All Time. Cameron Diaz and I are ‘Back in action’our new movie for Netflix!Production will start this year!”.

“I’m nervous but I don’t know how to do this. Do you know?”, Diaz is heard saying on the call. For its part, the “streaming” platform limited itself to publishing a tweet that states that the actress is “officially de-retiring.” Despite the commotion mounted, Netflix is ​​keeping the movie’s plot details under wrapsabout which it is only known that it will be called “Back in Action” (Back to action), in a clear nod to the return of the actress to the screens.

Filming will start at the end of this year. and will count with Seth Gordon (‘Horrible Bosses’) in the direction and Brendan O’Brien (‘Neighbors’) in charge of the script. Diaz and Foxx previously worked together on ‘Any Given Sunday’ (1999) and ‘Annie’ (2014), which was their last role in a feature film.

The actress, 49, announced his retirement in 2018, after participating in countless blockbuster movies such as ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, ‘Something About Mary’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Shrek’. her role in ‘The mask’ (1994), the iconic comedy starring Jim Carrey, catapulted Diaz to the forefront of Hollywood and made her one of the most bankable stars on the big screen.

Since his retirement, he has confessed to being focused on motherhoodcaring for her daughter Maddix, along with benji madden, her current husband. She talked about it recently on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: “She’s been the best thing i’ve done in my life“. You can see his statements in the video above.

