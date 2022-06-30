Cameron Diaz: Back in Action, the new Netflix movie that marks the end of his retirement of almost 10 years | nnda nnlt | FAME

The famous Cameron Diaz, 49 years old, is the clear example that you should never say never. A few years ago, she herself revealed that she had no plans to record a movie again. to engage in other activitiesincluding her role as a mother, but now her presence in a new production has been confirmed.

The American actress in her previous statements reported that she would not act again, although she made it clear that she could not close the doors to anything, because the future was uncertain and a lot of things could happen. And it seems that these words were a harbinger of what would happen later, since she will now participate in a film from the hand of Netflix.

Cameron Diaz did not plan to return to acting until this new Netflix project arrived (Photo: Getty Images)

THE CONFIRMATION OF THE RETURN TO ACTING OF CAMERON DIAZ

Contrary to what many will believe, it was not Cameron Diaz neither Netflix the person who made the news public, but also the actor Jamie Foxx, who used his account Twitter to let the whole world know what is on the way for the aforementioned streaming platform.

In his publication, the 54-year-old American showed an audio of a phone call in which the two actors and the well-known football player were participating. Tom Bradywho knows what it’s like to come out of retirement to succeed again in his field.

In the conversation, the athlete gives some advice to Cameron Diaz, who was a little afraid of his decision to leave his comfortable break to return to the recordings of an important project.

“Cameron, I hope you’re not mad that I recorded this, but there’s no going back now. I had to call the GOAT to bring another GOAT. Cameron and I are back in action in our new movie with Netflix. Production will start at the end of this year!”Jamie Foxx wrote.

The film will be called “Back in Action” and according to the first reports it is an action and comedy film at the same time.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

WHAT WAS CAMERON DÍAZ’S LAST MOVIE?

Before confirming that the American will shoot again, her last film had been “Annie”, which premiered on December 19, 2014, so eight years have passed without us seeing a new project of hers.

In said film, Diaz had acted with the role of Miss Colleen Hannigan, the obsessive-compulsive woman in charge of the foster home where Annie resides and a former singer.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CAMERON DIAZ

WHAT IS CAMERON DIAZ’S NEW LIFE LIKE AWAY FROM HOLLYWOOD?

Cameron Diaz, who currently owns a wine brand called Avaline, revealed that she feels liberated and happy to be in control of her life, away from beauty standards and pressure for her appearance.

On one occasion when he referred to the issue of vanity, the wife of musician Benji Madden confessed that she became trapped in that world, where the center of a person’s attention is only beauty. MORE DETAILS HERE.