“Barbie”: leaked video shows Ryan Gosling screaming like Ken and fans compare it to a meme | margor-robbie | Warner Bros. | Films

“Barbie” is the next live-action movie from Warner Bros, which brings us the story of the famous doll starring Margot Robbie and by Ryan Gosling like Ken.

Recently, the first leaked images of the recordings that show Barbie and Ken together dressed in extravagant costumes, very characteristic of the characters, have come to light.

Now, a new clip circulating on social networks presents a scene in which you see Ryan Gosling screaming in a very particular waycausing him to be compared to Ken from the “Barbie life in the dreamhouse” series.

“Barbie”, the tape about the famous doll is in full shooting. Photo: Warner Bros.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in viral video

The footage shows Barbie and Ken together when suddenly an unknown man spanks the doll causing it to react and punch him until he is knocked out.

The action seems to amaze both of them, so they proceed to scream in fright.

The cry of Gosling’s character has caught the attention of netizens, which is why many have compared it to the cry of Ken shown in the series “Barbie life in the dreamhouse”, a scene that is currently a meme.

Ken in “Barbie life in the dreamhouse”. Photo: Netflix

What is known so far about “Barbie”?

Although the official plot of “Barbie”, some stars that will be part of the cast of the film have already been revealed.

The famous singer Dua Lipa will be next to Margot Robbie, but it is still unknown what role she will play. Similarly, Emma Mackey, who bears an enormous resemblance to Robbie, will also be on the tape.

Marvel actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, will also be one of the faces that will be part of the cast.

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey would participate in the same film. Photo: composition LR/ source

When does “Barbie” premiere?