Will Chris Hemsworth continue as Thor after Thor Love and Thunder? the actor responds

After the events of Avengers: Endgamethe only one of the original Avengers that continues to give war is Thorwaiting to see what happens with Hulk in the She-Hulk series and where it is headed Hawk Eye after the end of his series. Be that as it may, Chris Hemsworth is about to release his fourth film as a leading man with Thor: Love and Thunder after more than a decade playing the God of Thunder. But will the actor continue as Thor after his new movie? The actor answers.

Thor’s future up in the air

This is how he explained it in a recent interview with Extra TV during the film’s premiere: “Every time I play Thor I ask myself, ‘Will this be the last time they let me do it?’ So I do not know. I will come back as many times as I can until someone kicks me off the stage. I’m lovin ‘it. My career is based on this character, coming back again and again and working with different directors and different casts has been an absolute joy,” Hemsworth said.

“We will see, we will see what the fans want. I am ready for anythingto have a good time and it is just what this experience with Marvel has been”, concludes the actor, admitting that at the moment he does not know if he will renew with Marvel Studios to appear in more movies, something that should give us a clue as to what can (or not) happen with Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Remember that a few months ago Kevin Feig, head of Marvel Studios, made a similar statement: “There are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth grow and evolve with all this acting talent, I’d love to see how it continues to evolve this complex character.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters next July 8, 2022.

Source | ExtraTV