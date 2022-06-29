Wicked: Stephen Schwartz explains why the musical was split into two films

The composer Stephen Schwartz explained why the film adaptation of the musical’s Wicked will be divided into two films.

The artist answered the question from fans in a newsletter in which he addressed the issue regarding the parts released in theaters on December 25, 2024 and December 25, 2025.

Stephen Schwartz explained about Wicked: “We found it really hard to get past Defying Gravity without a break. That song was written specifically to bring the curtain down and any scene that followed without a pause seemed immensely to go against the highlight.“.

The artist further stated: “The truth is that we have tried for a long time to make a film, even a really long one. But we continued to have two problems. The first is that even if it was a truly unique movie it would have forced us to cut and delete some things we wanted to include that we think fans of the show and the story will appreciate.“. The second reason is, instead, precisely, the impact of a song like Defying Gravity.

Schwartz reiterated: “For these two reasons, plus the excitement of making something that has never been done before with a musical, we decided to make two films. Obviously, when it’s all over, if that doesn’t work we’ll have to figure out how to fix it. But we strongly believe that it’s about what’s best for our story, our show and our fans“.

Stephen then stressed that the changes from the original work must add something to the story or the characters: “They can’t just be changes to do something different. I am sure that by the time the film is made, we will all continue to have the same level of input that I might have during a conversation with anyone who has a question about any of the changes made since the play and justify why I think it is better to the film “.

For the feature films starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, directed by Jon M. Chu, new songs are also expected to be composed which would then add to the 2-hour and 45-minute running time of the Broadway musical.