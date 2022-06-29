Who is Simone, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson who will debut as a WWE fighter | Ava Raine | TheRock | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, is one of the most popular artists from Hollywood, starring popular sagas and individual films, in addition to being a benchmark for entertainment and wrestling.

Although it is the most successful case of its kind, Johnson is not the only one who left the ring to try his luck in the Hollywoodthen followed the example of hulk hogan and Goldberg, as well as laying the groundwork for others like Batista and John Cena as stars of film and television.

Even, “The people’s champion He has become the highest paid actor in Hollywood, his name alone being a guarantee of success at the box office, mainly for his roles in “The Mummy”, “Fast and furious” Y “Jumanji”.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most successful fighters in Hollywood (Photo: WWE)

SIMONE JOHNSON, THE DAUGHTER OF THE ROCK WHO ENTERS WWE

Few people know that Dwayne Johnson was a third generation fighterafter his grandfather “High chief” Peter Mayvia and his father “Soulman” Rocky Johnson. In addition, he belongs to a dynasty of Samoan descent along with other artists such as RikishiYokozuna, among others.

The lineage to which he belongs rock It has prospered mainly in WWE, one of the most important wrestling companies, and which has recently confirmed the incorporation of another figure from the dynasty: Simon Johnsonthe actor’s daughter.

The young woman has been preparing at the Performance Center, the company’s training territory in Orlando, and has chosen the name Ava Raine, which she has also added as a presentation on her Twitter account.

WHO IS SIMONE JOHNSON?

Name: Simone Alexandra Johnson

Age: 20 years

Parents: The Rock and Dany Garcia

Height: 1.78 m. (5.1 feet)

Simone is the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and his first wife Dany Garcia, she was born on August 14, 2001 and has been in contact with wrestling and entertainment since her early years, but it was not until she was 16 that she had her first approach with the cameras, when she signed with IMG Models.

The young woman was the first Ambassador of the Golden Globes, presented by her father and for whom she changed her name to “Miss Golden Globe”. A year later, and after completing her studies, she entered the WWE training center.

Take the moment for @TheRock as he introduces his daughter, and the very first #GoldenGlobes Ambassador, @SimoneGJohnson. pic.twitter.com/V3QO7LMT2B — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

After three years of training, the young woman, who is tall, signed a contract with the wrestling company, which will give her her first opportunity despite her three knee surgeries.

In her social networks, the fourth-generation fighter has been very active in the fight for social causes such as “Black Lives Matter” or safer gun laws, in addition to expressing her support for athletes expelled for kneeling in protest during sports events.

“THE ROCK” REACTS TO THE SIGNING OF HIS DAUGHTER BY WWE

In conversation with “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, The actor assured that he was excited with the incorporation of his daughter to WWE and assured that it is an achievement that she deserves.

“It surprises me. What an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. She sounds like a cliché, but she really wants to create and open her own path.“, he pointed.

“At 16, she was quietly busting her ass under the radar, in the ring being thrown, you know, all the bumps and bruises that come with pro wrestling.”, he commented.