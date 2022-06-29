‘Top Gun 2’ and the best memes of Tom Cruise without a shirt

top gun marked an era and although for some it is the best film of the eighties, it was not precisely because of its cinematographic quality, otherwise also for the great attractiveness of its protagonistTom Cruise, so much so that there was a second part (Maverick) that met all expectations.

For those who do not know, We will remember that in the first saga the soldier Mav, who has been in service for 30 years, returns in this second part, now as an instructor for military pilotsthe film focuses on him having to heal open wounds from the past, as well as his deepest fears, especially those that remind him of Nick Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards.

And for all lovers of the protagonist Tom Cruisethe one we remember with black glasses, on a motorcycle, in addition to a unique smile and from time to time playing volleyball. Today we prepare something different, the best Mav memes without a shirt.