Thor love and thunder has a version for adults, according to Christian Bale | Marvel, Taika Waititi | Films

Christian balethe actor who plays the villain Gorr in “Thor: love and thunder”, has hinted that the new Marvel movie had several 18+ rated scenes (in addition to the one that reveals Chris Hemsworth nude) that did not make the final cut that director Taika Waititi originally intended.

In a recent interview with Collider, the interpreter of the next antagonist that the god of thunder will face explained that, in order to maintain the familiar tone of the film, several minutes had to be cut to reach the final result.

Christian Bale plays Gorr in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Photo: theculturednerd

“There’s so much I wish was in the movie, but you can’t have a four hour movie explained the actor about the duration of the film. “There is a lot of gold left in the cutting room, hilarious and very disturbing stuff. A spectrum where we would have pushed him to not be suitable for the family, as we wanted him to be, “he added.

“Thor: love and thunder” will have a duration of 1 hour and 59 minutes. Photo: Marvel Entertainment

Likewise, Bale highlighted the desire for comedy and tragedy that Taika Waititi has when making his films.

About the scenes mentioned by the remembered Batman actor in “The Dark Knight”, we may see them in the blu-ray version of the tape, as Marvel usually does.

“Thor: love and thunder” will feature a scene with Thor completely naked. Photo: Marvel Studios

However, considering that Disney is always careful with its mostly suitable content for everyone, we will have to wait for a confirmation from the studio.

“Thor: love and thunder”: release date

“Thor: love and thunder” premieres on July 7, 2022 in theaters in Latin America.