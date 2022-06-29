This will be the RB17, the Red Bull super car for the (millionaire) public

Red Bull is the team that leads the constructors’ and drivers’ championship in Formula 1 and is partly due to the work of Adrian Newey, the creator of the RB18, the car driven by Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen, however, throughout history the Austrian team has envied teams like Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren, because in addition to competing in the Great Circus they have a market to manufacture and sell cars.

Diego Armando Maradona had several Ferraris, such as the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, while other media figures presume to drive a McLaren and even Let’s not even mention Mercedes, which makes luxury cars and even trucks.

However, only the drivers can boast that they have driven a Red Bull, although this will change in 2025, since Adrian Newey designed a super car to be marketed and used outside of Formula 1, but with the same power and sensation that a pilot of the Great Circus experiences and which he has baptized as RB17.

Getty Images

Why RB17?

Red Bull baptizes its cars with the model number of its single-seaters, so that in 2019 the RB15 came to light, in 2020 the RB16 and in 2022 the RB18 is used. In 2021, due to the pandemic, Formula 1 postponed the current regulations for a year, for which Red Bull baptized the 2021 car as RB16B, since it was essentially the same model as in 2020, only with some adjustments to the chassis.

In this way, we could not see the RB17, but the name will be reflected in the first car of the teamand which will have space for two people and unlike the Formula 1 cars, this one will have a roof.

“A two-seater enhances the ownership experience while allowing you to design a car that offers occupant safety. without being fully bound by the rules of Formula 1 racing.” indicated Newey, who explained that he designed this model during his free time during the pandemic, for which it is largely based on the RB16.

Getty Images

What does the car have and when does it go on sale?

It is said that the RB17 model is similar to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, also designed by Adrian Newey and valued at just over two million dollars, although with various adaptations, including size, wheelbase, tire dimensions and weightWell, the Red Bull car is designed at 900 kilograms, plus the weight of the pilot and crew.

It will have power 1,115 horsepower and hybrid V8 engine and if you want to give yourself this luxury, you will have to invest a little more than six million dollars. The good news is that you have a chance to save a little bit, since this car will start to be manufactured from 2025 and only 50 will be built.

“Most of the car, the actual core, we’re able to build in-house and we’re really keen to make use of those core competencies. That’s why we have such low volume, we know how to build low volume, We don’t want to do mass production.”, said Ron Gray, technical director of RBAT and responsible for the construction of the car.

Newey assured that both Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen will be able to test the RB17 and maybe have their own model (so there will be 48 cars available). The characteristics of this car make it ideal to take advantage of it in circuits, so before you start saving make sure your neighborhood doesn’t have potholes. ?

