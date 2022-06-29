The textile designer who creates decorative mobiles with recycled material

She is Diana Jaramillo, the entrepreneur behind Alltecho. Photo: Courtesy Alltecho

“high ceiling It was born approximately 6 years ago from a trip to Popayán, where in an afternoon of sewing, an artisan granny taught me how to make chicken mobiles with fabrics, that is how the idea remained dormant and months later it occurred to me to make decorative mobiles through of manual art, using scraps left over from clothing and how much material could be reused, giving them a second chance, preventing them from reaching the trash.

With each mobile that we sell we want to inspire the care and protection of the environment since we start from the philosophy of the circular economy and sustainable fashion. It is aimed at a public that values ​​artisan work, responsible consumption and care for the environment, we always try to send a message of sustainability. Today we are legalized, we have a chamber of commerce, a Rut, a Registered Trademark and we have been participating in the Usaquén flea market for four years.

For us it is gratifying to know that art can be made with a scrap of cloth and a little ingenuity and that these 100% handmade decorative elements touch people because they invoke union and family” these are the words of Diana Jaramillo , the textile designer behind an environmentally friendly business idea. We talked to her at 23 questions for entrepreneurs and their businesses And this is how he told us his story:

1. How old am I? What did I study?

I am 50 years old and I studied Textile Design.

2. What was my idea and when was it born? What did I create?

My idea was to create a decorative product that would harmonize spaces and evoke pleasant feelings in the people who purchase them. She was born on a visit to Popayán 6 years ago on a craft day.

3. How did I manage to make it a reality and bring it to life?

We had an endowment company and when I came home I started to work sacredly from 6:00 pm until 11:00 pm or 12:00 am Initially I gave away everything I made to family and friends, then I looked for places where I could exhibit and In this process I applied for a call for the Usaquén Flea Market and thank God I was selected, this made it become a family business. My daughters got involved in this dynamic and today I have the satisfaction of generating employment, working with two more women who help me in the elaboration and generate income for their homes.

If you are looking for more stories of startups, their creators and creators are here, in Entrepreneurship and Leadership of The viewer.

4. Where did I get the money to start it up and how did I pay for it?

Initially from the salary I had with the endowment company, now it sustains itself, generates my salary, operating expenses and gives profits with which I have been able to make savings.

5. What am I achieving with my business? What am I changing with my idea?

With high ceiling I touch souls, I raise environmental awareness, I emphasize the importance of the material mobile phones are made of, since they are the leftovers from garments and manual looms, I prevent this waste from reaching the trash, I give them a second chance and I use as much as possible. minimum of this material to be part of the design. Along the way, I have found clothing entrepreneurs who put away the leftovers from their production and some other people who donate their pieces of accessories that they no longer use.

6. Am I happy?

Extremely happy, high ceiling It was my plan B that I always wanted to turn into plan A and I succeeded, the contribution I make to the planet, the acceptance of people, the generation of employment, the friends I have made along the way and the support of my family make high ceiling my life and my passion, it can be said that whoever knows the brand knows me. In every creation there is a part of me.

7. Would I sell my enterprise, my company?

No. He would give her up when he no longer has the strength.

8. How hard was it for me to undertake?

Everything has been a process, I had a stable job with the staff and that helped finance the project, contrary to what happened to many in the pandemic, I was able to convert high ceiling in my life project, because I had the time to dedicate myself 100%, I learned the importance of networks, I took courses with the chamber of commerce, I listened to talks for entrepreneurs with Sergio Arboleda every afternoon, as a result of getting involved in these dynamics I obtained the benefit of registering the brand and they have taken me into account to participate in important events and fairs such as the Home Fair.

9. Did I fulfill my dream? What I’m I missing of?

I am fulfilling my dream of being completely independent and being happy with what I do. I have the challenge of expanding the company to have greater production capacity and be more visible.

This story may interest you: She created a vegan ice cream brand to improve eating habits

10. Now what? Whats Next?

There is a lot to do, initially I need to structure a workshop to improve production, I am developing new ideas since I want to expand the portfolio, participate in specialized craft fairs and project sales internationally.

11. Is my business scalable?

No, each mobile is unique.

12. To grow, would you receive investment from a stranger? Would I give you part of my company?

I would think that not from a stranger, but from someone who has and feels the same passion that I have. That is a relationship that is built and strengthened over time.

13. What would you never do again?

I would never leave what makes me happy in the background. I would have more confidence in myself and my abilities.

14. Who inspired me? Who would I like to follow?

I was inspired by a 95-year-old artisan granny who made her products with love and was happy teaching. I admire great characters in the world like Meryl Streep and Pepe Mujica, they talk about the meaning of life being happy, I want to follow their teachings and follow my own destiny.

15. Did I fail at some point? Did I think about throwing in the towel?

So far I have not felt failure, if something goes wrong I feel that it is necessary to learn and improve, this gives us experience. There have been difficult moments like when the Flea Market was reactivated, we had to be present Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it was exhausting especially because the sales were not as expected, but it was not enough to discourage me, it is difficult to fail when one does what he likes.

Visit the section of Entrepreneurship and Leadership from The Spectator

16. Am I part of some type of community that helps me on this path of undertaking?

The Usaquén Flea Market opened the space for me and gave me the opportunity, it is a great family and with each colleague I learn new things, we all have a story to tell.

17. Does what I am doing transcend? Will it be able to impact new generations?

Definitely yes, the strong message of sustainability that it has high ceiling inspires many young people and children to take care of our planet and to know that it is possible to contribute with the daily actions that we have.

18. How do I see myself in 10 years and how do I see my venture, my company, in the future?

I want to travel, participate in national and international fairs. I will continue to build and grow as a brand and have more market share with new products.

19. What role have my family and friends played?

They have been key, my daughters work in decoration, my parents in the production of rings and dresses for human figures, my mother-in-law in customer service and my husband in assembly of fairs when I require it, my friends buy from me and share, this It encourages and gives me strength to keep going and I know I can count on them because they are always present.

You may be interested in: She creates suitable stimulation games as a parenting tool for children

20. I made it. Would you help other entrepreneurs to achieve it?

I make an effort to have a network with entrepreneurial friends in which I share and invite them to the different scenarios and fairs so that they can participate and benefit from the different things that I access, we all support each other to improve and have collaborative work. And of course, with the people who collaborate with me I encourage them to start their own businesses, I give faith to tell them that it is possible, regardless of age.

21. What role did my team play? Who?

Basically my team is my family and the ladies who collaborate with me, they are fundamental for the good development of the products.

22. What is my personal seal? What differentiates me from the rest?

When someone obtains my products, they recognize that each mobile is a unique design, with a message of unity and familiarity, people appropriate it and see themselves reflected in them, they do not buy something mass-produced.

23. What have I learned from all this?

I have learned to know myself, I have learned the value of effort, I understand that there are no limits to doing the things you love. I know that I am happy and make people happy with my products.

If you know stories of entrepreneurs and their ventures, write to us at Edwin Bohórquez Aya’s email (ebohorquez@elespectador.com) or that of Tatiana Gómez Fuentes (tgomez@elespectador.com). 👨🏻‍💻 🤓📚