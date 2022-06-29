The movie with Tom Cruise that is trending on Prime Video

A movie starring Tom Cruise became a hit on Amazon Prime Video. In Cinephiles, we tell you what it is.

Tom Cruise is the most important actor of recent years and probably one of the last Super stars of Hollywood. He has worked with the most renowned film directors in history such as Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg Y Paul Thomas Anderson. The actor has starred in countless films but stands out with the saga of Mission Impossiblewhere he was directed by Brian De Palma.

Currently, he is in one of his best moments. True to his respect for the cinema, he has declared on many occasions that the films in which he works will always be released on the big screen. Recently, he managed to get the sequel to top guntitled Top Gun: Maverick is the most viewed and highest-grossing film so far this year, reaching a billion dollars.

For this reason, all his films are constantly being mentioned on social networks and being among the “most viewed” on the platforms. We tell you which is one of his films that is available in Amazon Prime Video and it became a success.

It is Collateral

Collateral either Collateral: Wrong place and time It premiered in 2004 and is a thriller and action film that lasts two hours. Directed by Michael Mann (Heat, Manhunter), Cruise shares a cast with Jamie Foxx, Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, Jason Statham, Jada Pinkett Smith, Bruce McGill, Barry Shabaka Henley, Peter Berg, Irma P. Hall, Richard T. Jones Y Debi Mazar.

The official synopsis reads: “Max (Foxx) has been behind the wheel of his taxi for twelve years and is not easily impressed or scared. Faces flash in the rearview mirror, people and places drift in and out of his life. But one night, in Los Angeles, he is forced to take as a passenger a hitman (Cruise) who is carrying out an assignment.“

The film received two Oscar nominations in Best Supporting Actor for Jamie Foxx and in Mounting. It is available on Prime Video.

Are you going to see it, cinephiles?