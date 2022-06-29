Ryan Gosling would join the UCM and star in the next major Marvel production | nova | richard rider | Cinema and series

Ryan Gosling He is one of the actors who is currently giving the time, as it has been confirmed that he will star alongside Margot Robbie in the live action movie “Barbie”.

Now, according to the exclusive of an English medium, the actor of “La la land”, would have joinedThe Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the new Richard Rider, aka Nova.

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder in “La la land.” Photo: Lionsgate

Ryan Gosling as Nova

At the beginning of the year, the Deadline medium reported that the next major Marvel production would involve Richard Rider, the space policeman better known as the superhero Not going.

Although it was not specified if it would be a limited series or a feature film, it was indicated that the story would be written by the screenwriter of “Moon knight”, Sabir Pirzada.

Now, according to Giant Freakin Robot, Ryan Gosling would make his MCU debut with this character.

Richard Rider, also known as Nova in the Marvel Comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

Who is Richard Rider aka Nova?

The character is introduced as an ordinary human, New York high school student, who was chosen by the last survivor of the elite Nova Corps from the planet Xandar, Rhomann Dey, to receive the uniform and powers of a Nova Centurion.

Without much explanation of how to use his new abilities, he realizes that he possesses super strength, near invulnerability, the power of flight, and a uniform with a sealed life support system, so he decides to take on the life of a superhero.

The character went out of use for a few decades, but was recently revived in the comics, so he is often paired with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

It would only be necessary to wait for an official announcement from Marvel or Disney to confirm the exclusive.