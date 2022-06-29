Receives accreditation Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics from UABC

Mexicali, June 28.- For offering quality education, the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics that is taught at the Veterinary Sciences Research Institute of the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) was accredited for a period of five years. The accrediting body was the National Council for Education of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics AC (Conevet).

A meeting was held for the delivery of the certificate, where the rector of the UABC, Dr. Daniel Octavio Valdez Delgadillo, congratulated those who make up this academic unit, since with joint work this goal could be achieved, demonstrating commitment to education. superior quality and the search for continuous improvement, in order to train professionals with great abilities and at the service of society.

He pointed out that the issue of external evaluation is relevant for the UABC since in this way strengths, weaknesses and areas of opportunity are identified for each of the educational programs.

“There are those who think that accreditations can be easily achieved, however, there are only five universities that have 100% of their educational programs accredited and the UABC leads that group since we have 135 evaluable programs and the one that follows us has little more than 70 evaluable programs”, commented the rector.

Dr. Francisco Suárez Güemes, president of the Board of Directors of Conevet, attended to deliver the certificate of accreditation. He commented that the IICV has already begun to work on the areas for continuous improvement, which paves the way for obtaining the next accreditation and supporting the training of students and graduates.

He recognized the hard work done by the accreditation team and the director’s leadership. “Having the accreditation for five years is an important achievement for the veterinary medicine and zootechnics profession, since it is an educational program that has always been at the top regarding the teaching of these areas,” he said.

For his part, Dr. José Carlomán Herrera Ramírez, director of the IICV, thanked the members of the academic unit for demonstrating educational quality. “This accreditation is the result of the commitment and dedication not only of the teachers, but also of the administrators and, of course, of the students who benefit from their professional training.

In particular, he thanked the team that worked to obtain accreditation, made up of doctors: Sonia del Carmen Soto Alvarado, Ana Laura Kinejara Espinoza, Sergio Daniel Gómez Gómez, Enrique Trasviña Muñoz, Gilberto López Valencia and Issa Carolina García Reynoso.

The UABC is the only public education institution in Baja California that trains animal husbandry veterinarians, who can perform, among other activities, as advisors on livestock administrative processes and animal reproduction systems, or provide veterinary public health services.

