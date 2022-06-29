Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, in the new Russo brothers

Anthony and Joe Russo adapt a science fiction story for Netflix with Millie Bobby Brown as the protagonist

Netflix is already preparing more big-budget movies for streaming with the russo brothers after its next action premiere the unseen agent. This time they have hired Millie Bobby Brownthe protagonist of stranger thingsto lead the adaptation of Electric State. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news, noting that Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the cast and reteam with his film directors. Avengers: Endgame.

The film was originally set up by Universal Picturesand is based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag 2018, which follows the adventures of a teenage orphan who travels through a retro-futuristic American West on a quest to find her missing younger brother. She is accompanied by a mysterious droid and an eccentric drifter.

The Russos bought the rights to Electric State in 2017, even before Stålenhag’s book was published. Originally, Andy Muschietti was going to direct the film and produce it with his sister, Barbara. But once the Muschiettis went over to Flashthe Russos decided to occupy the director’s chair themselves.

Universal previously snapped up the film rights in 2020 after a heated bidding war. However, the studio later relinquished its control over the project over budget issues. At this time, the film is expected to cost more than 200 million dollars.