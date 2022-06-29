Johnny Depp denies the rumors about the contract of 301 million dollars to make ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

The Johnny Depp thing in 2022 is being a movie, although not exactly the ones he liked. After winning his trial for defamation of his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor has opened a new chapter in his life, willing to make peace with his past and above all, to embrace his future very strongly.

A hug that according to the latest rumors that have been read on social networks could take you back to disney for a new installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

A delivery of which it is not known if it would be a sequel to ‘Salazar’s Revenge’ or a prequel to ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’, which would explain the origins of the charismatic and unique captain Jack Sparrow.

Finally, it seems that there will be neither one option nor the other, since Johnny Depp’s representative has come out against these speculations, categorically denying the $301 million contract that Disney would have offered to its client.

The blunt message from Johnny Depp’s representative

After reading the succulent figures of the supposed contract that Disney would have offered to Johnny Depp, the representative made the following statements: “That’s an invention”.

An information that fits perfectly with what Depp already said during his trial against Amber Heard, stating that he would not return to Disney not for 300 million dollars.

In fact, the actor was very upset by the fact that they continue to use his image as Jack Sparrow after having fired him and humiliated as a person.

Anyway, it seems that we are left without Depp’s return to Disney. In this case, there is no problem, because the American actor has plenty of talent to find a new role to match.