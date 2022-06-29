Is Cristiano Ronaldo still a bargain? – Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

You no longer buy Ronaldo for his goals, those are now also scored by others. You buy to have Ronaldo, to be the ones who have Ronaldo in the team

On Cristiano Ronaldo there is today a question and an enigma. The first question is where it will go and who will be able to afford it. The conundrum concerns the relationship between his current performance, his type of football and the balance between the costs he provides. Put simply, is buying Ronaldo still a bargain?

Let’s start from its technical reality: the difference it brings is still strong. In a bad season and a bad team, he scored 18 goals in the Premier League and 6 in a short Champions League. 24 goals in 39 games, not a classic Ronaldo average, but still an important performance. This could be the first answer: yes, Ronaldo is still part of himself. The delicacy comes when you have to evaluate the cost of Ronaldo’s weight. In Manchester he had a net salary of 23 million. This puts it out of 99 percent of European companies. In the one that remains there are teams like City, Liverpool, in which it is unthinkable to see him due to a healthy tactical incompatibility. Remain Real or Bayern who have already expressed themselves, despite the vagueness of the market. There are in line Newcastle-type realities, in need of the world and with the possibility of paying for it.

But Ronaldo’s price is no longer that of a bargain. He is of a winged whim, a sin of love for which one does not look at the price but only the consequences on the beloved. You no longer buy Ronaldo for his goals, others have now scored those too. You buy to have Ronaldo, to be the ones who have Ronaldo in the team. You buy an extreme brand and use it. And in the meantime you still have a great player. Solitary, demanding, shady, not a group, but a great player. Not by everyone, by very few, perhaps by none.

I think he’s asking too. The now frequent transfers of him are experiencing them as wounds. The successful player is stable. Even Einstein in recent American years was seen by other teachers as an old, exhausted dreamer. And there were those who enjoyed taking it apart. Ronaldo still has the flash of an idea, but it’s up to him to find the right price for his sunset.